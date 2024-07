CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Cody Johnson delivered a flawless version of the National Anthem at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas last night. The Texas native stood in the middle of Globe Life Field and removed his hat before he performed “The Star-Spangled Banner”.