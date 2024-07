CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Clint Black and Jon Pardi perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Hard to believe the iconic Clint Black hit album “Killin’ Time” is 35 years old! Jon Pardi joined him for the title track and we are here for it!

Clint and Jon first performed the song at CMA Fest in early June and recently officially recorded it at Clint’s Nashville studio June 26th!