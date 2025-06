INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are seen onstage at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Bunnie XO says her recent round of In vitro fertilization (IVF) has been so rough, she may give up on her dream of motherhood. Jelly Roll and Bunnie have kept details about their journey to have a baby mainly private, but she hopes to bring awareness to those struggling with infertility.