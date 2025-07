NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton pulled a fast one on Thomas Rhett during a recent video call about their new song, “Old Tricks.” He pretended his screen was frozen several times!

