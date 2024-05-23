Universal Pictures teases untitled 2026 "event film" from Steven Spielberg

ABC

By Stephen Iervolino

Steven Spielberg will once again team up with Universal Pictures for an as-yet-untitled project that the studio just teased only as an "event" picture slated for May 15, 2026.

According to Deadline, the project will have the Oscar-winning director partnering up again with his frequent collaborator David Koepp, the guy behind the keyboard for 1993's Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel; 2005's War of the Worlds; and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The trade points out the pair's previous collaborations have netted north of $3 billion at the box office.

Incidentally, Uni's new 2026 slate shows Spielberg's mysterious project sandwiched between a sequel to the global blockbuster Super Mario Bros. Movie, slated for April 3, 2026, and another secret project.

The untitled entry from The Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the Oscar winners behind Everything Everywhere All at Once — is scheduled to debut June 12, 2026.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!