Tyler Perry's 'Beauty in Black' tops Netflix top 10

By George Costantino

After a slow start, Tyler Perry's Netflix drama Beauty in Black has climbed to #1 on the streaming service's TV chart.

The series debuted in fourth place when it premiered on Oct. 28, but rose to first place for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, hitting 8.7 million views in its first full week of streaming, according to Netflix.

Beauty in Black, starring Taylor Polidore, follows two women — one fighting for survival after being forced out by her mother, the other running a prosperous company.

Elsewhere on the Netflix TV chart, Territory fell to second place, The Diplomat came in third, This Is the Zodiac Speaking took fourth place and The Lincoln Lawyer rounded out the top five.

