Turner Classic Movies to honor Rob Reiner with programming tribute

Turner Classic Movies has set a day to honor the life of the late filmmaker Rob Reiner.

The TV network is going to honor the legacy of Reiner's life and career with a programming tribute featuring a slate of his movies on Jan. 28, 2026. It will be headlined by the network's special premiere presentation of The Princess Bride.

The day of programming, which will be billed as TCM Remembers Rob Reiner, will also feature his films When Harry Met Sally..., Stand by Me and This Is Spinal Tap.

According to a press release from TCM, Reiner was a longtime friend of the network who passionately advocated for film preservation. His career started with his Emmy-winning performance on the sitcom All in the Family. He went on to direct films that spanned multiple genres.

"With This is Spinal Tap Rob began an extraordinary 11-year run that rivals the finest directors in Hollywood history: He made The Sure Thing, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men, and The American President," TCM host Ben Mankiewicz said in a statement. "The profound sense of loss we're all feeling is heightened by Rob's lofty standing in Hollywood, he was universally loved inside the entertainment industry."

While Mankiewicz said he didn't know Reiner as well as he would have liked, "he always made me feel like we had been pals for decades. Rob’s character was defined by the qualities we see in those films: kindness, decency, humor, compassion, and most of all, a belief in humanity.”

Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were found dead Dec. 14 in their Los Angeles home. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested for their murders.

