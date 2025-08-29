Trailer gives fans a look at the final episodes of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

There are only three episodes left of the Prime Video drama The Summer I Turned Pretty, and fans are getting a peek at what to expect.

A trailer for the final three episodes has just been released, which sees a heartbroken Belly, played by Lola Tung, head off to Paris after her wedding with Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno, is called off.

“I had these pillars in my life: Cousins, my family, Taylor, Jere. They made me feel like I was safe, like I was on solid ground,” Belly says in a voice-over. “Now they’re gone and it’s just me.”

“I don’t know who I am anymore,” she later adds. “I need to find the person I can be.”

The clip, set to Ellie Goulding’s “Anything Could Happen,” features scenes of Belly in Paris, working, making new friends and enjoying life in the City of Lights.

The trailer ends with her looking through her mail to discover a letter from Conrad, played by Christopher Briney. It ends with a Conrad voice-over simply saying, “Dear Belly,” before the screen goes black.

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty debut Wednesdays on Prime Video.

