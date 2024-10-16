Tom Holland launches nonalcoholic beer brand

While many celebrities have been making a mint hawking liquor, Tom Holland is bucking the trend by launching an alcohol-free beer, BERO.

The movie star said in a press release, "For me, BERO is personal. After two years on my sobriety journey, I wanted to create something that reflected my lifestyle and values."

As reported, Holland has embraced the sober life. In 2023 he told the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast he called it "the best thing I've ever done."

Holland says in the announcement, "This beer isn't just for those on a similar path, but for everyone who appreciates quality, craftsmanship and living life to the fullest. BERO delivers the taste and experience of a great brew, and never asks you to settle for less."

According to the ad copy, BERO provides "not only exceptional flavor, but ... it is a brand designed to be aspirational and inclusive, aiming to honor all the best aspects of beer. It's made for discerning drinkers who want more from life, whether or not alcohol is part of the equation."

The line, which will roll out in 2025, includes Kingston Golden Pils, named after Tom's hometown Kingston Upon Thames; Edge Hill Hazy IPA, named for Tom's school; and Noon Wheat, named in honor of Tom's beloved schnauzer.

Holland told Shetty that after a particularly boozy holiday season he decided to give Dry January a go and just kept on — not that it wasn't "difficult."

However, he found by the time his birthday rolled around that June that it was worth it. "I could sleep better. I could handle problems better ... I felt better. I felt fitter. And I just said to myself, 'Why am I so obsessed with having this drink?'"

