Toby Keith’s Golf Tournament Raises Over $1 Million Dollars For Charity

Toby Keith at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Toby Keith’s legacy will forever live on and continue to make the world a better place!

Toby’s golf tournament - Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic took place in Oklahoma (Toby’s home state) back in May and has raised $1.4 million dollars for the OK Kids Korral, which Toby started years ago to help pediatric cancer patients in Oklahoma by providing their families free housing while they are going through treatment.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the Toby Keith Foundation opening OK Kids Korral - the golf tournament has now raised over $21 million dollars for families in Oklahoma.

Toby was such a bright light in this world. His compassion and love for others are qualities we should all strive to embody!

We love, and miss you Toby.

