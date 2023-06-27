Toby Keith shares update on stomach cancer battle: “I’m feeling pretty good”

Toby Keith through the years FILE - In this April 7, 2014, file photo shows Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops in Las Vegas. Singer and songwriter Keith will perform a tribute to the late legend Merle Haggard during the American Country Countdown Awards on May 1, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Woody

Toby Keith is currently undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy during his battle with stomach cancer. Earlier this month, Toby gave an update on his health to The Oklahoman at his Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic in Norman, Oklahoma.

“I’m feeling pretty good. … I’m about another eight weeks from my last scan. So, I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less — and I’ve only got one that’s shown up,” Keith said. “Basically, everything is in a real positive trend. You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare.”


