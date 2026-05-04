Tina Fey stars in 'The Four Seasons' season 2 trailer

The official trailer for The Four Seasons season 2 has arrived.

Netflix released the new trailer for the show's second season on Monday. Created and written by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the show follows a year in the life of a group of longtime friends over the course of four seasonal vacations.

Fey stars alongside a star-studded cast that includes Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen. Steve Carell starred in season 1, although his character, Nick, died in a sudden car crash at the end of that season.

"Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow. The Four Seasons picks back up with the core group — Kate (Fey), Jack (Forte), Anne (Kenney-Silver), Danny (Domingo), Claude (Calvani), and Ginny (Henningsen) — as they journey from the familiar comforts of the Jersey shore and upstate New York to the stunning landscapes of Italy," according to the season's official synopsis. "With warmth and wit, personal blind spots surface for the group as they each grieve their late friend and embark on new adventures."

Additionally, Domingo is set to direct the season's premiere episode, while Fey will direct episode 2. Alan Alda produces the season, which will have eight 30-minute episodes.

Season 2 of The Four Seasons debuts on May 28.

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