Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya star in 'Dune: Part Three' official teaser trailer

It's time to go back to Arrakis.

Warner Bros. Pictures has shared the official teaser trailer for Dune: Part Three, starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

Denis Villeneuve directed and wrote the script alongside Brian K. Vaughan for the third and final film in his Dune trilogy, based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah.

The trailer opens with Chalamet's Paul holding Zendaya's Chani in his arms. The scene takes place many years after the events of Dune: Part Two, and Chani is pregnant with Paul's child. They discuss what to name the baby.

If it's a boy, "I would name him Leto," Chani says, after the late Duke Leto Atreides, Paul's father. "So he would have the wisdom of his grandfather," she continues.

The trailer also shows us footage of an ongoing war, including a battle scene where we see our first appearance of Robert Pattinson's villain Scytale, sporting a platinum blond buzz cut with matching eyebrows.

"The more I fight, the more our enemies fight back. I'm doing the best I can to protect my family. How did father do it?" Paul asks his mother, Lady Jessica, played once again by Rebecca Ferguson.

"Your father never started a war," she tells him.

Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh and Isaach De Bankolé also star in the film, along with Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Javier Bardem, as well as newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

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