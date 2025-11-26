Tim Allen teases a Buzz Lightyear, Jessie scene from 'Toy Story 5'

Toy Story 5 may be headed to big screens next summer, but Tim Allen has a couple of teases to share in the meantime.

The first teaser trailer for the Pixar film arrived on Nov. 11, and it showed how everybody's favorite toys react to their caretaker, Bonnie, receiving a frog-shaped smart tablet called Lilypad.

Allen, who has voiced Buzz Lightyear in all five Toy Story films, caught up with ABC Audio back in May, where he spoke about what fans of the franchise can expect in the upcoming sequel film.

"Look, I'm a movie buff. I don't like sequels, and I feel that [Toy Story] 3 was really, really good. [Toy Story] 2 was great. [Toy Story] 1, of course, is my favorite. [Toy Story] 4 was scary and very emotional. And I thought we were done at Toy Story [3]. They resurrected it," Allen said.



The actor said that Andrew Stanton, who wrote the screenplay for the second film, is directing the fifth installment.

"He pitched this. I think it's brilliant. And I'll speak for Tom [Hanks]," Allen said, referencing the actor who voices the toy cowboy, Woody. "Tom did his part about a week ago. I finished the second [recording] series just yesterday, a five-hour session," Allen said.

"It's real funny," Allen says of Toy Story 5. "It's a big story about Jessie, which is wonderful. We're all separated now because of time. It's a real, real, real clever story."

When asked if Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Buzz Lightyear's romance factors in to the plot of Toy Story 5, Allen says, "Yes, that's part of this."

Allen then went on to tease a scene from the film.

"I'll give you this. One of the kids that plays with us is giving a wedding with all the other characters. So she puts Buzz and Jessie together. And you know, kids are just doing that. But Buzz takes it very seriously."

Toy Story 5 rides like the wind into theaters on June 19, 2026.

