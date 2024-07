CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett is dropping his new album ‘About A Woman’ August 23rd! While we wait for the album, he has a new song called “OVERDRIVE” coming out Friday (07.12) - we’re so excited for all the new Thomas Rhett music on the way!