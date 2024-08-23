Thomas Rhett Puts Out New Album “About A Woman”

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Thomas Rhett’s new album is out today... let us know which is your favorite!!
