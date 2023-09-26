"Think Gay Scooby-Doo": Hulu summons trailer for Kristen Stewart's ghost hunter show, 'Living For The Dead'

From the creators of Queer Eye and actress and activist Kristen Stewart, the trailer for Living For The Dead has just been summoned by Hulu.

"Think … Gay Scooby-Doo," the ad copy says of the series, in which "five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead."

Included are Alex, a tech guru, Juju, the "resident witch," and Logan, a medium.

"As they explore some of the world's most infamous haunted locations, they'll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories," the producers tease.

"Together they’ll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood — living and dead," it continues.

There's apparently a lot to be frightened of in their famously haunted locations, including The Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada, and Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee, Arizona.

For Logan, however, some things are scarier than others. "The clowns aren't really bothering me, it's the bedspread I find horrific," he quips at the motel.

Back in June 2022, Stewart took to her friend's social media to put out the call for this show, saying she was "scarily excited" to announce she's co-producing "the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever."

All episodes debut on Hulu October 18.

