'The Wild Batch': Max teases second season of 'Gremlins' animated series

Someone must have gotten them wet, because the Gremlins are coming back to Max. The streaming service announced on Friday — the 40th anniversary of the original 1984 classic Gremlins, in fact — that there will be a second season of its animated prequel series.

Max Family launched Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai in 2023, and on Friday the streamer announced Gremlins: The Wild Batch will debut this fall.

The first season's voice talent included Ming-Na Wen, screen legend James Hong, Jurassic World's BD Wong and The Americans' Matthew Rhys, and featured guests like Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, Bowen Yang and original Gremlins star Zach Galligan.

The second season will again feature Wen, Hong and Wong, as well as their returning voice co-stars Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio and Gabrielle Nevaeh, plus "exciting guest stars to be announced."

The logline teases season 2 follows Gizmo, Sam and Elle "as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem."

Max continues, "Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way."

