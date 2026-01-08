'The Pitt' renewed for season 3 on HBO Max

Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in season 2 of 'The Pitt.' (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

The Pitt is coming back for season 3.

HBO Max renewed the popular, Emmy-winning procedural medical drama series for a third season ahead of season 2's debut.

Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, officially announced the series' season 3 renewal during the season 2 premiere event on Wednesday.

Each season of The Pitt takes place over the course of a single 15-hour shift in the emergency room at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Every episode takes place during one of the hours of that specific shift.

According to its official logline, "The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh."

Emmy winner Noah Wyle once again stars as Dr. Robby in season 2, which takes place during the summer around Fourth of July weekend. The season starts on the day before Dr. Robby is set to go away on sabbatical. It also finds Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) returning after his suspension and mandatory rehab stint for his prescription drug addiction.

Also starring in season 2 are Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi.

Season 2 of The Pitt premiered on Jan. 8. One episode will debut weekly through the season finale, which releases on April 16.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.