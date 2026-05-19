'The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?' arrives on Hulu

The key art for 'The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?' (ABC News Studios)

The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn? is now available to watch on Hulu.

This two-part docuseries from ABC News Studios follows a whirlwind romance that spirals into a bitter custody battle with allegations of abuse and parental alienation that gained national attention in 2023. It hails from the creators of the Emmy-nominated documentary Take Care of Maya, Caitlin Keating and Henry Roosevelt.

Ty Larson and Brynlee Larson are the children of Brent Larson and Jessica Zahrt, who are divorced and spent years in a bitter custody battle.

"Facing a court order that could send them to a controversial reunification program and the possibility of being forced to live with their father, whom they allege abused them — an allegation the father denies—siblings Ty and Bryn barricade themselves for months, livestreaming the standoff and igniting a viral national reckoning," according to an official synopsis of the docuseries.

The docusereies draws on never-before-seen archives, police interviews and court records to tell the story of this Utah family with an unprecedented look at what exactly unfolded.

In a press release, Keating and Roosevelt shared a note about this newest project of theirs.

"This film is, at its core, an intimate portrait of a family in crisis thrust into a viral social media battle. It explores the fractures within the family court system, the lasting impact of warring parents, and the relentless search for what is truly in the best interest of the children."

The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn? is now streaming on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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