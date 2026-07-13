'Ted Lasso' star Cristo Fernández makes professional US soccer debut

Actor and footballer Cristo Fernández prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between South Africa and Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28, 2026, in Inglewood, California. (Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández made his professional soccer debut in the U.S. over the weekend.

Fernández made his debut for El Paso Locomotive FC in the team's match against New Mexico United at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. The actor played fan-favorite Dani Rojas in the Apple TV+ series.

As Fernández entered the game, a broadcaster calling the match described the moment as "what everybody came to see tonight ... the long anticipated debut."

"Cristo Fernández: 'Fútbol is life!'" another chimed in, referencing Dani's famous catchphrase in Ted Lasso.

Fernández came on in the 79th minute of the game, which his club ultimately lost 2-0. Fernández recorded a yellow card in the 87th minute, according to the game statistics.

Fernández, 35, joined the USL Championship side after completing what the club described as an "extensive" two-month trial.

During that stretch, the Mexican actor and forward trained regularly with the team and appeared in a preseason match against New Mexico United.

"Yes, it's really him," Fernández's player biography on the El Paso Locomotive FC website states.

Long before his acting career took off, Fernández began a promising soccer career, playing youth soccer for Mexican club Guadalajara Estudiantes Tecos Club and Puerto Rico's Guayama FC before injuries ultimately sidelined him, according to ESPN.

He later decided to pursue acting while attending university in Mexico, and eventually moved to England, where he graduated from the Guildford School of Acting at the University of Surrey.

In recent years, Fernández has shared his journey back to soccer on social media, posting videos of himself training with professional clubs across the country, including teams connected to Major League Soccer organizations.

In an interview posted to social media back in May, Fernández opened up about the opportunity to play for El Paso Locomotive FC.

"I love the city. I love the team. It's a dream come true," he said at the time.

He added, "Since day one they welcomed me, they let me compete, and they treated me like another player, and it's a great team."

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