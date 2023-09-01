Taylor Swift's concert film breaks single-day advance ticket sales record at AMC

If Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was an immediate sell-out, it only stands to reason that TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film would follow suit.

The film has now set a new record for single-day advance ticket sales revenue for one movie at AMC: $26 million. That breaks the previous record of $16.9 million set by Spider-Man: No Way Home. It set that new record less than three hours after tickets went on sale.

AMC will now add additional showtimes for the film "when necessary and available," the theater chain said in a statement. Currently, the movie will play at least four times per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at every AMC location in the U.S.

Tickets are on sale via AMCTheatres.com and Fandango.com. They cost $19.89 for adults -- because of Taylor's album 1989 -- and $13.13 for children, because 13 is her favorite number.

And speaking of the number 13, Taylor has now scared away a big horror film planned for the fall.

The Exorcist: Believer originally planned to debut October 13 in order to be in theaters on Friday the 13th. But since that's now the day that Taylor's movie premieres, the horror sequel has been moved to October 6, Variety reports.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.