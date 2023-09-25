Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game, sits with Travis Kelce’s family

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

By Woody

It looks like the rumors were true!

After weeks of speculation about the possibility of Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dating, Taylor was spotted in attendance at the Chiefs game yesterday (September 24) with Kelce’s family.

Taylor and Kelce were even seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after the Chiefs 41-10 win over the Bears.

“Yeah, I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure. So I knew I had to give it to Trav. I think he wanted to get into the end zone just as much as all the other Swifties wanted him to.” Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, joked with Fox Sports in an interview after the game.

