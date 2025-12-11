Tate McRae has accepted that The Kid LAROI is “going to write songs” about their breakup

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV) (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
By Tory

Tate McRae is gracing the cover of Rolling Stone and sharing what it’s been like for her as a pop star in 2025 - fresh off an arena tour and a deluxe album.

Tate shared with Rolling Stone that it was “really scary and overwhelming” how much people cared about her relationship with The Kid LAROI. Now that the two have split up, she’s accepting of the fact there may be songs about their break up.

Tate McRae discusses what’s it been like to be on tour, her alter-ego on stage, known as “Tatiana.” Tate reflects on how surreal it was to see Taylor Swift shout her out.

Read the full cover story here.

