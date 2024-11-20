Taika Waititi on 'letting go' of his 'Reservation Dogs' and 'What We Do in the Shadows'

While fans are sad to see the Emmy-nominated shows Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows ride off into the sunset — or in the case of the vampire mockumentary Shadows, sunrise — the executive producer on both programs, Taika Waititi, tells ABC Audio he has no trouble saying goodbye.

"It's easy for me to let go," Waititi tells ABC Audio with a laugh. "I don't dwell on things."

"I love my kids and my family, and that's pretty much the only things ... I hold on to really tightly," he continues.

Waititi says he's grateful for the praise both shows got, particularly how Reservation Dogs raised the profile of Indigenous stories. But as for the mockumentary show Shadows, which began as a low-budget 2014 film of the same name that he also starred in, he says the current sixth and final season is time to go.

"Shadows, in particular, you know, it's being out for so long. I thought that was like, you know, I never thought that we'd stretch that idea out for so long. And I'm really proud of it. But it's definitely time for that thing to die."

Waititi's latest project as a producer is the comedy series Interior Chinatown, now streaming on Hulu.

