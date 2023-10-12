Studios walk away from SAG-AFTRA negotiations, union calls out “bully tactics” from AMPTP

It appears the SAG-AFTRA strike won’t be ending any time soon.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) walked away from the bargaining table on Wednesday, October 11, after refusing to counter SAG-AFTRA's most recent offer.

In a press release from the trade association that represents the studios and streamers, the AMPTP said that negotiations have been suspended because the gap between the two parties is too big.

“After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction,” their statement reads.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA responded with their own statement, which they posted on their social media accounts.

“It is with profound disappointment that we report the industry CEOs have walked away from the bargaining table after refusing to counter our latest offer. We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began,” the statement reads.

SAG-AFTRA says they’ve made meaningful counters on their end, while the AMPTP has rejected their proposals and refused to counter.

“Instead, they use bully tactics,” SAG-AFTRA's statement reads. “The companies are using the same failed strategy they tried to inflict on the WGA – putting out misleading information in an attempt to fool our members into abandoning our solidarity and putting pressure on our negotiators. But, just like the writers, our members are smarter than that and will not be fooled.”

