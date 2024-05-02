Stay in the 'X-Men' mansion, Prince's 'Purple Rain' house and more with Airbnb's new Icons listings

Airbnb is already known for providing a home away from home for millions of travelers around the world, but its new Icons listings are for more than resting your head.

After all, what fan wouldn't want to stay in the X-Men '97 mansion? Or stay in the home owned by Prince as seen in Purple Rain?

Or maybe you'd like to sleep in that balloon-festooned floating house from Disney/Pixar's UP?

All those and more will now be available to the public — along with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like hanging with Kevin Hart or sitting in on a living room performance with Doja Cat.

"Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination — until now," Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky says. "As life becomes increasingly digital, we're focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we've created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth."

The company just unveiled 11 Icons destinations, promising more to come. Listings range from geeky adventures like testing your mutant abilities at Marvel Animation's X-Mansion in Westchester, New York, to artsy bucket list stays at Paris' Musée d'Orsay, where you'll be waking up in the museum's iconic clock room, transformed into a luxurious bedroom by Mathieu Lehanneur, designer of the Paris 2024 Games torch and cauldron. "From the terrace, you'll witness the historic Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games along the River Seine," Airbnb teases.

The company has put all of the new Icons experiences on its homepage.

Best of all, the Icons offered are either free or priced under $100 per guest; check each listing for details. A countdown displays the time until each Icon goes live, and guests can request to book through the app.

