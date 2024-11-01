'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' gets action-packed new trailer

Jude Law leads a ragtag group of kids in the action-packed new trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The new clip, released Friday, features Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter) and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) as four friends who find a mysterious old starship and inadvertently get lost in the dangerous galaxy.

Law's mysterious character, Jod, offers to help the kids get back home — which is helpful since they face the likes of "a crew of murderous pirates" and strange, and quite large, creatures.

According to the series' synopsis, the children will meet "unlikely allies and enemies" on "a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Also in the cast are Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost as SM-33.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres with two episodes on Dec. 3, streaming on Disney+.

