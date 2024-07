CMA Fest 2022 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 11: Randy Houser performs during day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (JASON KEMPIN/Getty Images)

On Thursday night Elon Musk and the SpaceX Crew launched 23 Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral and the skies were so clear that evening Randy Houser had a show in California and the rockets lit up the sky during his performance!

Check out the awesome photos below!