'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen': Netflix's new series from 'Stranger Things' creators

Fear comes the bride ... Netflix has pressed play on Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, a "psychological horror show" produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the streaming service's phenomenon Stranger Things.

According to Netflix's official blog, Tudum, the limited series was created by Haley Z. Boston, who wrote for the Netflix offerings Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities and Brand New Cherry Flavor. The project centers on a bride and groom ahead of their apparently doomed wedding.

Boston will executive produce and act as a showrunner for the series, which is being produced via the Duffers' and Hilary Leavitt's Upside Down Pictures shingle.

The Duffers noted in the announcement, "We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice -- her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just ... very Haley." They added, "We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."

