Sofia Vergara reunites with 'Modern Family' co-stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Julie Bowen

It was a Dunphy family reunion as Sofia Vergara shared pics with her Modern Family co-stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, along with Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita, visiting her at home.

"Afternoon with some of my favorite people in the world! I luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita @itsjuliebowen," she captioned the October 24 post of herself with the quartet on her patio.

Vergara also shared a carousel of photos of the gang admiring her cavernous closet and vast shoe collection, along with the caption, "Cone [sic] back soooon!!!!! I missed uuu."

"For once, I enjoyed being back in the closet!" Ferguson joked in the comments section.

Another snap showed a mirror selfie of four of them.

Modern Family, which ran for 11 seasons on ABC, starred Bowen and Ferguson as siblings Claire and Mitch, while Vergara played their stepmom Gloria. Three years after the show ended its run in 2020, the entire cast still remains close.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.