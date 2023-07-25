Simu Liu drops moody music video to "Don't"

Days after his latest film, Barbie, broke box office records, Simu Liu has released a music video for his song "Don't."

Directed by Audrey Ellis Fox, the clip is shot entirely in black and white and is a moody meditation focusing solely on the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor, showing him in a variety of settings, mostly empty rooms and hallways. At one point, he plays the piano while he belts out lyrics.

"Don't/ Give up when you're halfway down the road/ There's so much more inside ya than you know/ When everything is telling you it's over/ Baby don't," he sings. "There'll be times when it gets hard to stay/ Feels easier to throw it all away/ Just give me one more day/ When you think of letting go/ Baby don't."

Liu originally released "Don't" in April, sharing the meaning behind the song in an Instagram post.

"This song was written for all of the hard times in my life where I have questioned my worth and felt like an imposter," the actor-singer expressed.

"It is for every single person who has ever felt alone, different, heartbroken or hopeless. You are worthy. You belong. You MATTER," he wrote at the time, calling it "the experience of a lifetime."

