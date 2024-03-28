Shonda Rhimes reveals daughter started watching 'Grey's Anatomy'

Shonda Rhimes' daughter is in for the ride of a lifetime.

The famed TV producer shared in an Instagram post that one of her three daughters recently started watching Grey's Anatomy for the first time.

"My not so tiny human started watching @greysabc for the first time yesterday," she wrote. "My brain is breaking."

"I am dead. DEAD," Rhimes continued. "But so glad she's getting to see the women her mom created. #GreysAnatomy."

Grey's Anatomy, created by Rhimes, premiered on March 27, 2005, and is currently airing its milestone 20th season on ABC.

The series, the longest-running primetime medical drama, has given TV fans beloved female characters like Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Izzy Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) -- and those are just the series regulars from season 1.

Someone tell Rhimes' daughter to buckle up and prepare to have her heart broken -- and put back together -- over and over again: Remember that season 5 finale? Blue Post-It note, anyone?

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.

