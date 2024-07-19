Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” becomes most played song on TouchTones Jukeboxes

Shaboozey is on fire right now with his hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)!”
The song recently became the most played song on TouchTones Jukeboxes for the second quarter (April 1st - June 30th).
Plenty of other country artists joined Shaboozey on the TouchTones top 25 for the second quarter of the year.
TouchTunes Frontline Chart
1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
2. “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims
3. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
4. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
6. “Beautiful Things,” Benson Boone
7. “Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red
8. “Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
9. “Lovin on Me,” Jack Harlow
10. “Where the Wild Things Are,” Luke Combs
11. “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
12. “Cowgirls,” Morgan Wallen feat. Ernest
13. “Too Sweet,” Hozier
14. “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyonce
15. “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
16. “Pretty Little Poison,” Warren Zeiders
17. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
18. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
19. “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
20. “Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll
21. “Try That in a Small Town,” Jason Aldean
22. “Spin You Around (2024),” Morgan Wallen
23. “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
24. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
25. “Rich Baby Daddy,” Drake feat. Sexyy Red and SZA