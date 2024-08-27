Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short talk affection and a peeing pig in 'Only Murders'' fourth season

By Stephen Iervolino & Jason Nathanson

Only Murders in the Building will launch its fourth season on Hulu Tuesday, and co-stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short still can't get enough of each other.

When ABC Audio asked them if they've learned anything new about each other this season, Selena noted, "No, I just ... continuously am impressed and I feel grateful that I have really wonderful influence in both Marty and Steve, and they just really keep things happy."

She adds, "And, even if it's hard, they're working so hard, it's just impressive."

Short expressed, "I think what's changed is that with just the love and affection that's grown from season to season." But he couldn't resist a joke: "You know, if someone had said ... after one episode of the first season, 'Selena seems upset,' I'd say, 'Which one is Selena?'"

This season sees the trio jetting off to Los Angeles for a spell and also acting opposite a pig, who evidently was a little nervous becoming a TV star. "Well, when I was working with the pig, he peed all over Michael [Cyril Creighton]," Selena says. "And that was my first experience."

Martin jokes, "I love working with animals. Anytime they're on the set, it's charming. It's a pig, you know, you pick up a piggy, cuddle its nose ... you pet the dog. It's great. That's the way I treat Marty."

Selena received her first Emmy nomination in the acting category for her work in the third season of the show. Even before she became a kid actor, she says she's "pretty sure" she practiced her Emmy speech. "I used to hold auditions when I was 6 for my neighborhood — and I didn't have anything they were auditioning for, I just was really interested in the process."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

