'Scrubs' reboot from creator Bill Lawrence is in development

A new version of Scrubs is in the works.

A reboot of the early 2000's medical comedy is being developed by show creator Bill Lawrence for ABC and 20th Television, Good Morning America has learned.

Scrubs, in its original airing, featured the story of the medical staff of Sacred Heart Hospital -- including interns, doctors and other employees -- from the point of view of main character, J.D. Dorian, played by Zach Braff.

Alongside Braff, Scrubs starred Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn and more.

The show aired on NBC for seven seasons and on ABC for two more. It was honored with a Peabody Award in 2006.

In October, Lawrence told Deadline that his vision for the reboot would see the show revisit the established characters 15 years later -- with some of the original cast in talks to return -- and introduce new "super-idealistic" interns as well. He noted, "I think that ... it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things."

Along with his work on Scrubs, Lawrence has also co-created hit shows like Ted Lasso and Shrinking.

