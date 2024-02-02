'Schitt's Creek' alumna Catherine O'Hara joining 'The Last of Us'

By Stephen Iervolino

Former Home Alone franchise star and Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara has been tapped to co-star in the second season of Max's The Last of Us.

The streaming service broke the news on its Instagram Stories on Friday, but didn't reveal who the performer will be playing in the Emmy-winning video game adaptation.

News that O'Hara was being courted by the series broke Thursday evening, when a fan videoing into Bravo's Watch What Happens Live asked her about it. The star confirmed the rumor, before asking incredulously, "How do you know these things?!"

O'Hara, now in theaters in Argylle, also revealed that both of her sons work behind the scenes on the post-apocalyptic hit starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which will return in 2025.

