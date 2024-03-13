'Saturday Night Live' announces Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling will be hosting in April

NBCUniversal

By Stephen Iervolino

On its social media, Saturday Night Live announced that Kristen Wiig will host the first show of April, on April 6, and Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling will take the SNL stage on April 13.

Raye will be the former SNL cast member's musical guest; country superstar Chris Stapleton will perform on Ryan's third stint as host.

Saturday Night Live returns March 30 with stand-up comedian and Poor Things co-star Ramy Youssef hosting for the first time. Travis Scott will return to Studio 8H for a second time as musical guest.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!