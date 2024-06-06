'Saturday Night Live' vet Beck Bennett taking off with James Gunn's Superman

Writer-director James Gunn's Superman, which is already in production, has added former Saturday Night Live star Beck Bennett to its large cast.

Bennett confirmed the news via an Instagram Story, thanking Gunn and adding, "It's been so fun." He also commented, "I love Lombard."

In the world of DC Comics, Steve Lombard worked as a sports reporter alongside Lois Lane, Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen at the Daily Planet.

Lombard, a cocky former football player, is an "alpha male" jock stereotype, who often pulls pranks on Kent, the Man of Steel's mild-mannered reporter alter ego, played by David Corenswet in the new film.

As reported, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois, and Santa Clarita Diet vet Skyler Gisondo is playing eager young journalist Jimmy Olsen.

Bennett logged numerous credits on the big and small screens before and since leaving SNL after eight seasons. He can currently be seen on Netflix in Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut, Unfrosted.

Gunn's Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan.

The movie flies into theaters July 11, 2025.

