Sarah Jessica Parker reveals which 'Sex and the City' character she relates to most

Sarah Jessica Parker is reflecting on the impact of Sex and the City as the landmark series marks its 25th anniversary.

Sex and the City premiered 25 years ago in June 1998, forever transforming female characters on television thanks to a quartet of women living their lives in bustling New York City: Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

One of the biggest questions that has united fans throughout the years is which character — or characters — they relate to the most. So which does Parker see most in herself?

"I think ... gosh, you'd think I would be able to answer this question by now," Parker told Diane Sawyer in a new interview for Good Morning America.

She continued, "I think I'm probably a mix of Miranda and Charlotte and Carrie."

Why not Samantha? "I think Samantha always had a sorta courage that I don't think I could muster or summon," Parker explained.

Sex and the City, which has spawned a prequel series, two movies and a revival series, celebrated single women being brave, making their own choices and owning their mistakes. Parker said the one rule in the writers room on Sex and the City was to tell authentic stories.

"There's a rule in the writers room on our show, has been from the beginning, that if an experience didn't happen to one of the writers, if it wasn't a shared experience that was real, it could not be made up," Parker said.

As for which line the writers came up with that Parker gets quoted to her the most on the NYC streets she still calls home, the actress revealed it's "Hello, lover."

