Sam Raimi’s 'Send Help' debuts at #1 at the box office

Dylan O'Brien as Bradley Preston and Rachel McAdams as Linda Liddle in 'Send Help.' (Brook Rushton/20th Century Studios)

Sam Raimi's Send Help didn't need any help at the box office this weekend. The film, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien, earned $20 million in its opening to debut at #1, according to Box Office Mojo.

Debuting at #2 was the sci-fi horror film Iron Lung, which brought in $17.8 million in its opening weekend. Melania, the documentary about first lady Melania Trump, brought in $7.04 million in its debut to nab the #3 spot. According to Variety, the Melania haul was well above pre-opening estimates of $3 million to $5 million.

One other new film debuted in the top five this weekend. The Jason Statham action thriller Shelter earned $5.5 million to land at #5.

The only non-debut landing in the top five was Disney's animated Zootopia 2, which earned another $5.8 million to land at #4. It has now grossed over $408.9 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Send Help -- $20 million

2. Iron Lung -- $17.8 million

3. Melania - $7.04 million

4. Zootopia 2-- $5.8 million

5. Shelter - $5.505 million

6. Avatar: Fire and Ash-- $5.5 million

7. Mercy -- $4.73 million

8. The Housemaid-- $3.5 million

9. Marty Supreme-- $2.91 million

10. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple -- $1.6 million

