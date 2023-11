PHOTOS: Sam Hunt and Ryan Hurd at The Rose Music Center Check out the photos from Sam Hunt's concert with Ryan Hurd at The Rose Music Center on Saturday, October 1st, 2022. (Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography/Tom Rentz/Rentz Photography)

Congratulations to Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, as their family has grown to a party of four!

Sam posted pictures of their newborn on Instagram over the weekend captioning the post, “Thank You Lord.”

The sex and the name of the baby has not been announced yet.

Hunt and Fowler welcomed their first child, Lucy, in May of 2022.