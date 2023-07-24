Ryan Reynolds turns ALF into a pitchman for everything

Though his company Maximum Effort, Ryan Reynolds has given a new job to a throwback '80s TV star: ALF.

The furry, wisecracking alien life form from the planet Melmac who appeared on his eponymous NBC sitcom that ran from 1986-1990 can be seen in new commercials produced by the Deadpool star and his company.

As highlighted in Reynolds's Instagram post, ALF can be seen hawking everything from Ryan's Mint Mobile cellular service and Ring security doorbells to Hims, an online supplier of nutritional products and erectile dysfunction prescriptions.

The spots are shot to look like scenes from the sitcom, complete with laugh tracks and the voice of Paul Fusco, who created the puppet-turned unlikely sitcom star.

One of the spots plugs the streaming service FuboTV, which, not coincidentally, will begin running reruns of ALF on its dedicated Maximum Effort Channel on Saturday, July 29.

The channel will also be running comedies like Absolutely Fabulous, The Carol Burnett Show, the U.K. version of Ricky Gervais' The Office and his other comedy series Extras as well as Two Guys A Girl and A Pizza Place, the ABC sitcom that incidentally starred an up-and-coming Canadian actor named Ryan Reynolds.

