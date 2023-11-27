Ruptured appendix sidelines Stephen Colbert from 'The Late Show'

CBS/Mary Ellen Matthews

By Stephen Iervolino

Stephen Colbert will be taking an extended Thanksgiving break from The Late Show, but for all the wrong reasons.

The host apologetically explained on the show's Instagram that he needed a week away for medical reasons. "I'm sure you're thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?' Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix," he noted.

Colbert continued, "I'm grateful to my doctors for their care and to [wife] Evie and the kids for putting up with me."

The Daily Show veteran closed by joking, "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."

