The Rock and Will Smith joining Kevin Hart for the season finale of 'Hart to Heart'

Kevin Hart's pals Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Will Smith will be joining him on the August 3rd finale of Peacock's Hart to Heart.

Peacock revealed to the media some clips of the chat, which sees Will sharing how he nearly passed on the acclaimed 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

For all their goofing on each other on social media, Hart and Johnson had a serious discussion about Johnson's entrepreneurial endeavors, with Kevin explaining how seeing Johnson's success inspired him to branch out into other ventures.

The third season of the show had Hart sitting down Sofía Vergara, John Cena, Dr. Dre, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Mark Cuban and other newsmakers.

