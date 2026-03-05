Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and more to present at this year's Oscars

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the 'Iron Man 3' photocall at The Dorchester on April 17, 2013, in London, England. (Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

Even more stars have been announced as presenters at the 98th Oscars.

Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow will take to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year's ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

They join the previously announced presenters Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph.

Also presenting are Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who will all return to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming week, they announced.

Conan O'Brien will host the awards ceremony for the second time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The Oscars will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

