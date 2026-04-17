Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans show off 'Avengers: Doomsday' at CinemaCon

Chris Evans speaks during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2026 on April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The Avengers assembled at CinemaCon on Thursday to share new looks at the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to the stage to talk about the film's villain, Victor Von Doom. It wasn't long after that Robert Downey Jr., who portrays Doctor Doom, took to the stage wearing the character's signature green color.

From there, Downey screened exclusive first-look footage from the film in the form of its official trailer. Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers, then arrived on stage and bantered with Downey, before a Doomsday countdown clock appeared on the screen, counting down the days to the movie's December release.

Avengers: Doomsday takes "beloved heroes from three distinct universes" who "will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered," according to an official description from Disney.

Along with Downey and Evans, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Wesley Holloway, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Additionally, Kathryn Newton took to Instagram on Friday to confirm she will appear in the movie as Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie Lang. She posted a video unboxing a miniature director's chair with her name and the film's title on it.

“It's tiny because Cassie Lang gets tiny,” Newton says in the video.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on Dec. 18.

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