Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dead at 19

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, one of Robert De Niro's four grandchildren, has died at 19.

His grieving mother, De Niro's eldest, Drena, broke the sad news on Instagram on Sunday, July 2.

"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," the 51-year-old expressed, in a caption showing a photo of her son.

The post continued, "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don't know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."

Drena concluded the tribute, "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Drena De Niro tagged the post to Carlos Mare, Leandro's sculptor father.



No details were provided about the manner of Leandro's death, and as of Monday, July 3, there has been no comment from his famous grandfather.

Leandro was the only child of Drena. Robert De Niro, a father of seven, has three other grandchildren from his oldest son, Raphael, a 46-year-old former actor-turned-celebrity real estate broker.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.