Riley Green’s bar coming soon to Nashville

CRS 2023 - Big Machine Label Group Lunch NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Riley Green performs at the Big Machine Label Group Lunch during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images)

If you’re a Riley Green fan, you’ll be happy to know that the Duckman is the next country star to get his own place in Nashville! According to The Nashville Business Journal, ‘Riley Green’s Duck Blind’ will be opening soon on Division Street in Nashville.

If you’re familiar with Midtown, Riley’s bar will be located where Winners Bar & Grill is located. It sounds like, according to the permit pulled, that Riley and Winners are working together for a revamp and a new opening with Riley now involved.

No official word on how much involvement Riley Green will have or details on a grand opening. But you better believe as soon as we find out, we’ll pass it along so you can be there to party with Duckman!



