Riley Green & Post Malone Surprise Bartend In Nashville

9x RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon Post Malone rocks out at Nashville's Marathon Music Works on Tuesday night as part of Bud Light's 'A Night in Nashville' NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 16: Post Malone performs onstage for Bud Light's "A Night In Nashville" concert at Marathon Music Works on July 16, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

You never ever know who you’re going to run into in Nashville - Riley Green & Post Malone popped into Loser’s Bar & Grill in downtown Nashville threw on some aprons and served drinks behind the bar!

Could you imagine Riley Green, and Post Malone being your bartenders?! Check out the fun videos below.